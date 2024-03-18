Shaikh Salman lauds DPR Korea on sealing second AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup crown

LAHORE - Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Presi­dent, has lauded DPR Korea for securing their second AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup title after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final at JAR Sta­dium in Tashkent, Uzbeki­stan on Saturday. Both DPR Korea and Japan, as well as third-place finishers Austra­lia and fourth-placed Korea Republic will represent the Continent at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colom­bia 2024 to be held in Cali, Medellin and capital Bogota from Aug 31 to Sep 22 later this year. Shaikh Salman said: “Both Japan and DPR Ko­rea were appearing in their fourth successive final and their dominance in wom­en’s youth football is indeed commendable, matched only by their resilience to rise above adversity, particularly against the backdrop of the forced hiatus caused by the pandemic. “We must pay tribute to both the DPR Ko­rea FA and Japan FA for their steadfast dedication in pro­ducing world-class women’s age-group teams with each passing edition over the past two decades.