Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second son 2 years after the only child's death; fans say ‘the king is back’

Late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and his mother Charan Kaur have welcomed a son, two years after the singer's murder. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Balkaur shared posts, giving a glimpse of the baby.

In the recent video, Balkaur held his son and smiled as the hospital staff gathered around him. Charan was seen smiling as she looked at her baby while lying on a bed. In the clip, Balkaur also fed his son milk with a spoon and later gave his blessings to the staff. He also cut a cake with them and fed a piece to one of the staff members. Balkaur also posed with his baby for the camera.

Earlier, he had shared a photo with the infant. The picture also had a photo frame of Sidhu in the background. Balkaur, dressed in a blue shirt and denims, held the baby in his arms. A cake was also kept on a table near him.

Balkaur captioned the post in Punjabi, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (folded hands emoji)."