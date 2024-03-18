Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt can’t afford further delays in completing BRT project: Sharjeel

Sindh govt can’t afford further delays in completing BRT project: Sharjeel
Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  With frequent interruptions in its construction and no progress at all during the past several months, multi-million-dollar bus rapid transit (BRT) Red Line poses fresh challenge for the newly-installed government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which admitted that the project had already faced ‘enough delays.’

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the transport department and discuss the construction of the BRT Red Line, Sindh Transport Min­ister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government “could not af­ford further delays” in the completion of the Asian Development Bank-fund­ed mega project.

“The Red Line project has already faced enough delays. We cannot af­ford further delays. Early completion of the project is crucial for relief and facilitation of the people of Karachi,” a statement issued after the meeting quoted the minister as saying.

Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to be held today

The statement, between the lines, hinted at ‘several issues and obsta­cles’ in the smooth completion of the project as the minister during the meeting also issued directives to the officials concerned for early resolu­tion of all problems.

“All stakeholders must sit together and ensure removal of all obstacles and issues in completion of the proj­ect,” said the minister. “We need to do efforts more than the past so the proj­ect can be completed and offer trans­port facility to the people of Karachi. The people of Karachi are desperately waiting for the completion of the proj­ect to avail better transport services,” he said. Sources said that the govern­ment was facing serious challenges in completing the Red Line project amid fast-escalating cost of construction materials and depreciation of Paki­stani rupee.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710723224.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024