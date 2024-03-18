Sindh govt can’t afford further delays in completing BRT project: Sharjeel

KARACHI - With frequent interruptions in its construction and no progress at all during the past several months, multi-million-dollar bus rapid transit (BRT) Red Line poses fresh challenge for the newly-installed government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which admitted that the project had already faced ‘enough delays.’

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the transport department and discuss the construction of the BRT Red Line, Sindh Transport Min­ister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government “could not af­ford further delays” in the completion of the Asian Development Bank-fund­ed mega project.

“The Red Line project has already faced enough delays. We cannot af­ford further delays. Early completion of the project is crucial for relief and facilitation of the people of Karachi,” a statement issued after the meeting quoted the minister as saying.

The statement, between the lines, hinted at ‘several issues and obsta­cles’ in the smooth completion of the project as the minister during the meeting also issued directives to the officials concerned for early resolu­tion of all problems.

“All stakeholders must sit together and ensure removal of all obstacles and issues in completion of the proj­ect,” said the minister. “We need to do efforts more than the past so the proj­ect can be completed and offer trans­port facility to the people of Karachi. The people of Karachi are desperately waiting for the completion of the proj­ect to avail better transport services,” he said. Sources said that the govern­ment was facing serious challenges in completing the Red Line project amid fast-escalating cost of construction materials and depreciation of Paki­stani rupee.