Smoking crisis

Pakistan is currently grappling with various economic challenges, and smoking represents a significant issue among them. It stands as a pressing concern, impacting the country’s residents greatly. Smoking has become pervasive, with addiction prevalent across the nation. Pakistan could potentially become the world’s most addicted country.
Each year, a substantial portion of the population falls victim to smoking-related illnesses, yet unfortunately, the government has failed to address this alarming issue effectively. The persistent prevalence of smoking poses severe difficulties for a significant portion of the country’s population and leads to numerous fatalities. The federal government must take decisive action to address this issue seriously.
Smoking presents a major obstacle to the country’s development. Therefore, it is crucial for the government to raise public awareness and implement strong measures against tobacco sellers to resolve this issue promptly.
KHADIJAH NOOR,
Quetta.