Ramadan is a month of blessings when Muslims consider it obligatory to help their fellow citizens, especially the poor and deprived. Unfortunately, unlike Christians and Muslims living in the West/Mideast, where retailers and manufacturers of basic items offer discounts during Christmas or Ramadan, our Retail/Wholesale traders in Pakistan, involved in food items, create artificial food shortages by resorting to hoarding, etc. This is against the very spirit of Ramadan and the teachings of our Holy Prophet(peace be upon him). There is an authentic Hadith narrated by Mamar-bin-Abdullah-bin-Nadlah, in which the Prophet, peace be upon him, stated “No one hoards but a sinner”. Both Al-Bukhari and Muslim quote the Prophet, peace be upon him, saying “Do not hoard. Otherwise, Allah will withhold from you”.
Every government, which has been at the helm, is responsible for failing to curb this immoral and unethical practice. Quaid-e-Azam, in his first address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August, stated that “Black-marketing is another curse—you have to tackle this monster, which today is a colossal crime against society, in our distressed conditions, when we constantly face a shortage of food and the essential commodities of life. A citizen who engages in black marketing, in my opinion, commits a greater crime than the biggest and most grievous of crimes. They ought to be severely punished because they undermine the entire system of control and regulation of food and essential commodities, and cause wholesale starvation and even death. In 1948, MAJ as GG proposed 3 years in jail with a fine of Rs100,000 for hoarders, and the legislation was enacted. Unfortunately, these retailers/wholesalers are a powerful group who enjoy clout in the ruling elite, both political and financial. With the passage of time, their hoarding practices have been accepted by every government. They even manage to evade being included in the tax net, despite the enormity of the economic quagmire we face. We, as a nation, have disregarded Jinnah’s vision and are suffering.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.