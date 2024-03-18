Ramadan is a month of bless­ings when Muslims consider it obligatory to help their fellow citizens, especially the poor and deprived. Unfortunately, unlike Christians and Muslims living in the West/Mideast, where retailers and manufacturers of basic items offer discounts during Christmas or Ramadan, our Retail/Whole­sale traders in Pakistan, involved in food items, create artificial food shortages by resorting to hoard­ing, etc. This is against the very spirit of Ramadan and the teach­ings of our Holy Prophet(peace be upon him). There is an authen­tic Hadith narrated by Mamar-bin-Abdullah-bin-Nadlah, in which the Prophet, peace be upon him, stated “No one hoards but a sinner”. Both Al-Bukhari and Muslim quote the Prophet, peace be upon him, say­ing “Do not hoard. Otherwise, Al­lah will withhold from you”.

Every government, which has been at the helm, is responsible for failing to curb this immoral and unethical practice. Quaid-e-Azam, in his first address to the Constit­uent Assembly on 11 August, stat­ed that “Black-marketing is anoth­er curse—you have to tackle this monster, which today is a colossal crime against society, in our dis­tressed conditions, when we con­stantly face a shortage of food and the essential commodities of life. A citizen who engages in black mar­keting, in my opinion, commits a greater crime than the biggest and most grievous of crimes. They ought to be severely punished be­cause they undermine the entire system of control and regulation of food and essential commodi­ties, and cause wholesale starva­tion and even death. In 1948, MAJ as GG proposed 3 years in jail with a fine of Rs100,000 for hoard­ers, and the legislation was enact­ed. Unfortunately, these retailers/wholesalers are a powerful group who enjoy clout in the ruling elite, both political and financial. With the passage of time, their hoard­ing practices have been accepted by every government. They even manage to evade being included in the tax net, despite the enormity of the economic quagmire we face. We, as a nation, have disregarded Jinnah’s vision and are suffering.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.