Monday, March 18, 2024
Stringent security measures ensured at all places of Hindu community: SSP Sukkur

APP
March 18, 2024
Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sukkur SSP Sumair Noor Channa on Sunday di­rected the officers concerned to ensure effective and stringent security measures particularly at the temples and other worship places of Hindu community on the account of Holi festival. Fe­licitating the Hindu community on Holi, he also asked the police officers to ensure proper coordi­nation with the organizers regarding the events. SSP, Sukkur ordered coordination at police sta­tion level for ensuring effective security at the venues of the Holi events.

APP

