Sukkur IBA achieves significant accomplishments: VC

SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA Univer­sity, Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh stated that his University has achieved the significant accomplishments achieved during first year after his appointment.

During Press Conference at his office here on Sunday, he outlined a series of notable achievements across various do­mains. He said that one of the most re­markable milestones highlighted was the recent attainment of the AACSB Accredi­tation, positioning Sukkur IBA University as the only Pakistani public university to earn this prestigious accreditation.

This accomplishment not only under­scores the university’s dedication to aca­demic quality but also signals its ability to compete with larger universities in metropolitan cities, VC added.

Shaikh highlighted the university’s un­wavering dedication to maintaining high standards in higher education. He proudly announced that Sukkur IBA University has secured the highest ‘W’ category rating for quality from the Higher Education Com­mission Islamabad, reflecting the institu­tion’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence. Additionally, the university has successfully obtained formal NOC from HEC Islamabad for its main campus and Khairpur campus, indicating regulatory approval and facilitating further develop­ment initiatives. With the establishment of four faculties and the appointment of deans for each, the University is poised for academic advancement, he added.

The ice Chancellor revealed strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the university’s infrastructure and admin­istrative capacity, these include the ap­pointment of two Pro Vice Chancellors for the first time in the university—one for the main campus and one for the sub-campuses—to ensure quality education.

Dr. Shaikh also highlighted efforts to streamline administrative processes and optimize resource utilization, measures such as the appointments against vacant positions in statutory bodies aim to en­hance governance and decision making within the university.

Moreover, he announced significant fi­nancial support from the Sindh govern­ment, including a substantial aid package of Rs 100 million each for the university’s three campuses. Additionally, an addition of Rs 265 million in the yearly grant-in-aid is also approved, further supporting the university’s financial stability.