Tarar says smear drive against martyrs not acceptable

LAHORE - Federal Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday the government was fully aware of the challenges facing the country and steps were required to tackle economic prob­lems. Addressing a press conference here at the PML-N Secretar­iat, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had shared his agenda aimed at stabilising the country’s economy.

He said the premier had taken up all matters seriously, including re­ducing government expens­es, privatisation of certain state-owned entities. “Re­structuring of the Federal Board of Revenue and tax reforms are major initia­tives the government is un­dertaking to increase the tax net. All these measures are being taken to reduce the burden on poor people and to bring elites in the tax net,” he maintained.

He said that internation­al economic journals like Bloomberg had termed the appointment of the finance minister a good step, add­ing that international jour­nals had acknowledged that Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif had a potential to overcome economic chal­lenges through reforms.

He said: “Political stabili­ty leads to economic stabil­ity and sincere efforts are being made in this regard.”

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Mir Ali area of North Wa­ziristan, in which seven sol­diers, including two offi­cers, were martyred.

He said that Captain Mu­hammad Ahmed Badr was also martyred, who was the only brother of five sis­ters. Tarar said how pain­ful and tragic it was for his family. “Law enforcement agencies, the people of Pa­kistan, politicians and al­most every segment of so­ciety have rendered a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” he added. Tarar paid tribute to all martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieu­tenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badr and strongly condemned the malicious campaign launched by so­cial media accounts associ­ated with the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The PTI is involved in dis­respecting martyrs,” he said, citing some examples such as May 9, when state insti­tutions came under attack, martyrs’ memorials were vandalised, and the Lasbe­la helicopter crash was rid­iculed. The federal minis­ter for information said that the smear campaign against martyrs was not acceptable and it had not only hurt the sentiments of families of martyrs but also the entire nation.

He said those who were behind the vile campaign were being identified and stern action would be tak­en against them. He said that accounts involved in the malicious campaign had been reported to relevant platforms but unfortunate­ly the accounts were still operational.

He said, “One can resort to political criticism but for God sake, stop promoting an anti-Pakistani agenda.”

He said, “Martyrs are the pride of the country and a guarantee of its survival.” Tarar said it was high time to get united in the larger interest of the country and certain red lines should not be crossed at all. The min­ister alleged that some po­litical elements wanted to harm the national econo­my for their vested interests through negative tactics like writing a letter to the Inter­national Monetary Fund.

He said it was a mission of the government to ensure development in the coun­try besides making the lives of people prosperous. He said that the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf should have openly condemned those who had demonstrated out­side the IMF building and made online petitions to re­voke Pakistan’s GSP plus status. “There is a need to promote national harmo­ny. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked about a charter of reconciliation just to put the country on track to real development,” he added. He said that anything against the country’s integrity was not acceptable, adding that all political parties should condemn such actions and make collective efforts to strengthen the country. To a question, he said that many accounts involved in the vile campaign were being oper­ated from outside the coun­try but some followers of the accounts were also in Paki­stan. He said that many ac­counts were also being oper­ated from Pakistan, adding that a legal action would be taken against the elements involved in the vile cam­paign so that such elements meet their logical end.