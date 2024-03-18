Monday, March 18, 2024
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD   -   The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will launch a plan­tation campaign on March 19 at the tourist spots of Murree with the support of the Forest Department and the district admin­istration. Deputy Com­missioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi will inaugurate the plantation drive at Patriata base. All the plants have been do­nated by a charitable or­ganization, said a press release issued here on Sunday. On this occasion, Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir said the sole objective of the tree planting campaign is to promote environ­ment-friendly culture.

