TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

ISLAMABAD - The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will launch a plan­tation campaign on March 19 at the tourist spots of Murree with the support of the Forest Department and the district admin­istration. Deputy Com­missioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi will inaugurate the plantation drive at Patriata base. All the plants have been do­nated by a charitable or­ganization, said a press release issued here on Sunday. On this occasion, Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir said the sole objective of the tree planting campaign is to promote environ­ment-friendly culture.