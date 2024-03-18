TMO Dara Adam Khelinspects prices of food items

PESHAWAR - Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dara Adam Khel Ma­lik Mujtaba paid a surprise visit to Darra Bazar and inspected the rates of various food items including checking the presence of official rates list in various shops. During his visit, he found no official price list displayed ay food shops. Butchers were arrested for overcharging. He said that on the orders of the pro­vincial government and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah, he along with Tehsildar Dara Adam Khel conducted surprise visits to Dara Bazar and inspected various shops in Sheni Clay Bazaar, Akhorwal College Market, Bazi Khel Market. During the inspection, many butchers, fruit sellers, vegetable, fruit and poultry shops were fined on the spot for not following the official price list.