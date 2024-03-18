Monday, March 18, 2024
Tough competition in KP for Senate election

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The competi­tion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also tough in the Senate elections with a total of 42 candidates having sub­mitted nomination papers for eleven seats of the Senate, an official of the Provincial Election Commission said here Sunday.

He said that there will be a contest between 10 candidates for two posts of Technocrat, 25 candidates for 7 gen­eral seats submitted their nomination papers, and 7 candidates have submit­ted their nomination papers for two re­served seats for women.

The official of the Provincial Elec­tion Commission disclosed that Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Dr Ham­ad Mahmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaiser Khan, Noorul Haque Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain are candidates for the Technocrat seat.

Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Me­hmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmed, Waqas Orka­zai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoo­dur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmed Musta­fa, and Fida Muhammad are also can­didates for 7 general seats, said the official of the Provincial Election Com­mission.

PAF chief granted one-year extension

Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Ru­bina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Sye­da Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Sha­hid have submitted their papers for 2 women’s seats.

The elections for 7 general, 2 techno­crats and scholars and 2 reserved seats for women will be held on April 2, Pro­vincial Election Commission said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done by March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of pa­pers can be filed till March 21 and ap­peals will be decided by March 25, Pro­vincial Election Commission said.

APP

