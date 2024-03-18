Monday, March 18, 2024
Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The trend of arranging Iftar dinners for friends and family is increasing in Sukkur as many restaurants and food chains are offering affordable attrac­tive packages during Ramazan.

Family deals and packages offered by different outlets combine both the Iftar and din­ner meals.

A significant number of peo­ple is witnessed in restaurants and hotels located in Military road, Main Shikarpur Road, Rohri By Pass, Sukkur Toll Plaza, Quince Area and several other areas of the city.

The concept of arranging Iftar parties at homes is now turning into outdoor Iftar din­ners in a way to share with families and friends. “Iftar gatherings are a way to stay in touch with family members and promote kinship,” said Ru­bina Kayani, an educationist.

