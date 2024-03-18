UK-Pak Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential

LAHORE - UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmad on Sunday emphasised the need to explore the untapped trade potential among United Kingdom Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
He was speaking at a reception hosted by him in honour of newly-appointed honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis. He highlighted the promising opportunities for trilateral cooperation and economic collaboration among three countries, which offer attractive investment climate with potential agriculture, energy, tourism sectors, infrastructure development, exchange of educational deliberations and cross-border investments, can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and foster innovation. Ishtiaq Ahmad said that by seizing the untapped opportunities in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, all three states can embark on a path of mutual prosperity and development. “It is imperative for policymakers, business leaders, and stakeholders to work together in realising the shared vision of a stronger and more dynamic partnership,” he concluded. On this occasion, Meher Kashif Younis said that the UK, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share a history of diplomatic relations and have been maintaining cordial ties over the years, however, there remains significant untapped potential in various sectors including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.