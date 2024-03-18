UK-Pak Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential

LAHORE - UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmad on Sunday emphasised the need to explore the untapped trade potential among Unit­ed Kingdom Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by him in honour of newly-appointed honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis. He highlighted the promising opportunities for trilateral cooperation and economic col­laboration among three countries, which offer attractive investment climate with po­tential agriculture, energy, tourism sectors, infrastructure development, exchange of ed­ucational deliberations and cross-border in­vestments, can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and foster innovation. Ishtiaq Ahmad said that by seizing the untapped op­portunities in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, all three states can embark on a path of mutual prosperity and development. “It is imperative for policymakers, business leaders, and stakeholders to work together in realising the shared vision of a stronger and more dynamic partnership,” he con­cluded. On this occasion, Meher Kashif You­nis said that the UK, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share a history of diplomatic relations and have been maintaining cordial ties over the years, however, there remains significant un­tapped potential in various sectors including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.