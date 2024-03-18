UN maternity aid looted in Port-au-Prince as Haiti crisis deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE - A container carrying essential items for newborn babies and their mothers, including resuscitators and other critical supplies was looted in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, aid agency UNICEF said in a statement, as gang violence and a humanitarian crisis worsen in the Haitian capital. In addition to maternity and neonatal supplies, the looted container also held “early childhood development and education and water equipment,” UNICEF said. More than 260 humanitarian-owned containers at the port are now controlled by armed groups that breached the main port last week, the UN’s child agency added.
The theft of the supplies “occurs at a critical moment when children need them the most,” said UNICEF representative Bruno Maes in Haiti. “Looting of supplies that are essential for life saving support for children must end immediately and humanitarian access must remain safe,” Maes added. “Depriving children of vital health supplies amidst a collapsing healthcare system is a violation of their rights.”
Since January, violence in Haiti has exacerbated an already crumbling healthcare system. Three out of four women and children in the Port-au-Prince area do not have access to basic public health and nutrition, according to UNICEF. There are only two functional surgical operating facilities available in the capital. Six out of 10 hospitals across the country are unable to function due to electricity, fuel and medical supply shortages.
The bloodshed has continued in recent days, with several “bandits” killed during a police operation in a Port-au-Prince neighborhood where gang leader Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier lives and operates, the Haitian National Police (HNP) announced on Saturday. Authorities said they exchanged fire with Cherizier’s men in the operation carried out on Friday, to “thwart the actions of armed gangs.” Police also said they seized firearms and unblocked roads in the Lower Delmas neighborhood. “New strategies are being implemented by the police institution with the aim of reclaiming some areas occupied by these armed gangs in recent days, in order to facilitate the free movement of peaceful citizens,” a statement from the HNP read.