UN maternity aid looted in Port-au-Prince as Haiti crisis deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE - A container carrying es­sential items for newborn babies and their mothers, including resuscitators and other critical supplies was looted in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, aid agency UNICEF said in a statement, as gang violence and a humanitar­ian crisis worsen in the Hai­tian capital. In addition to maternity and neonatal sup­plies, the looted container also held “early childhood development and educa­tion and water equipment,” UNICEF said. More than 260 humanitarian-owned con­tainers at the port are now controlled by armed groups that breached the main port last week, the UN’s child agency added.

The theft of the supplies “occurs at a critical mo­ment when children need them the most,” said UNI­CEF representative Bruno Maes in Haiti. “Looting of supplies that are essential for life saving support for children must end imme­diately and humanitarian access must remain safe,” Maes added. “Depriving children of vital health sup­plies amidst a collapsing healthcare system is a vio­lation of their rights.”

Since January, violence in Haiti has exacerbated an al­ready crumbling healthcare system. Three out of four women and children in the Port-au-Prince area do not have access to basic public health and nutrition, accord­ing to UNICEF. There are only two functional surgical operating facilities available in the capital. Six out of 10 hospitals across the country are unable to function due to electricity, fuel and medi­cal supply shortages.

The bloodshed has con­tinued in recent days, with several “bandits” killed dur­ing a police operation in a Port-au-Prince neighbor­hood where gang leader Jimmy “Barbeque” Cheri­zier lives and operates, the Haitian National Police (HNP) announced on Sat­urday. Authorities said they exchanged fire with Cheri­zier’s men in the operation carried out on Friday, to “thwart the actions of armed gangs.” Police also said they seized firearms and un­blocked roads in the Lower Delmas neighborhood. “New strategies are being implemented by the police institution with the aim of reclaiming some areas occu­pied by these armed gangs in recent days, in order to facilitate the free movement of peaceful citizens,” a state­ment from the HNP read.