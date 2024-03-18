Unity Against Hatred

The Foreign Office’s adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution passed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) marks a momen­tous step in addressing the pressing issue of Islamophobia on the global stage. The resolution, titled ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia,’ comes at a crucial period of rising anti-Muslim sentiments worldwide and Pakistan’s initiative in this matter is a breath of fresh air.

The resolution was passed shortly after UN Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres’ comments on the International Day to Combat Islamo­phobia, in which he urged the global community to be proactive in its approach towards sentiments. The resolution, adopted with an over­whelming majority of 113 votes in favour, sends a powerful message that the international community is committed to combating Islamo­phobia in all its forms.

In the post-9/11 era, the Muslim community has faced a surge in ha­tred and discrimination, fuelled by misconceptions and stereotypes. The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Palestine, have further exacerbated these sentiments, particular­ly in Western nations. Incidents of violence, desecration of the Holy Quran, and attacks on mosques have become alarmingly common, and it is high time the global community comes together to address the root causes of Islamophobia. The world must unite against such divi­sive elements, especially at a time of heightened polarisation, to ensure the safety and dignity of Muslim communities globally.

It is disappointing to note that some countries, including India, Is­rael, and several European states, chose to abstain from the resolu­tion. The abstention is particularly shameful considering the history of Islamophobia in these regions. The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden or the Muzaffarnagar riots in India are only a few high-profile examples of the sentiments that plague these regions and only prove how necessary it is for these nations to actively combat this issue.

Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan’s leadership in sponsoring this reso­lution and taking a proactive stance on the global stage is not only com­mendable but necessary. The resolution’s call for the appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia is the perfect next step to take in comprehensively addressing this blight that grips the world. It is time for all nations to follow suit in this collective endeavour to combat Islam­ophobia and create a more inclusive world for our future generations.