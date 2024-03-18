US-Pakistan: A Rollercoaster Ride

US-Pakistan relations can be defined in the best possible way as a marriage of convenience. Since the inception of Pakistan, the country has faced a full spectrum of strategic, political, and economic challenges, mainly because of the uneven partition of India and the hostile attitude of the newly born Indian state. Furthermore, that was the era of the Cold War, where our early leadership sought to set an alliance with the US to meet the security and economic challenges of the country.
PM Liaquat Ali Khan visited UAS on 3rd May 1950 and set the tone for the future of US-Pakistan relations. Moving forward, Pakistan became a natural partner of the US while inking the Mutual Defense Treaty (1954), SEATO (1954) and CENTO (1955) that yielded to modernizing defense capabilities of Pakistan’s army to deter Indian threat, though these pacts aimed at thwarting Soviet aggression. Meanwhile, economic, agricultural and large infrastructural sectors- dams, roads and bridges- were booming due to American investment in Pakistan.
However, this early romance ended during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 - where the US betrayed its ally at a critical juncture. Relations remained frosty during the 1970s. Nevertheless, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1979) became the principal reason for improving US-Pakistan relations during the 1980s. Once the US had completed its strategic goal of destroying the evil empire of the Soviet Union, cooperation between US-Pakistan became limited and once again Pakistan entered into hot waters of US sanctions against Pakistan’s nuclear missile program.
Again, the 9/11 attacks and the US invasion of Afghanistan provided the last opportunity to establish full-fledged relations between Pakistan and the US against the War on Terror. During two decades of WOT, Pakistan lost more than 80,000 lives and $ 130 billion in economic loss while the soft image of the country was badly tarnished. Once again, Pakistan-US relations have become a full cycle of love and animosity. To understand a clear trajectory of US-Pakistan relations in 2024 and beyond, we have to comprehend the chronological cycle of US-Pakistan relations. This tells us two things: The security-centric nature of relations and low public trust.
However, Pakistan must realize that relations with the US are indispensable, despite the Pakistan-China entente. The US is the market of largest exports of Pakistan, which stands at $ 7 billion. The US is also a net provider of critical hardware for Pakistan’s defense capabilities. Pakistan’s removal from the grey list of FATF is largely because of US support. Meanwhile, US support is indispensable in providing another $ 6 billion IMF bailout to Pakistan, which is essential for the economic stability of Pakistan. Furthermore, US leverage to Pakistan can protect the core interests of the country vis-à-vis Kashmir and Afghanistan.
Observers note that US-Pakistan relations have witnessed warmness in its relations since 2022 when Pakistan’s top political and military leadership paid official visits to the US. This helped to restore normalcy in the relations of both countries. Experts viewed that the US’s positive gesture is the need of the hour for addressing amounting security and economic challenges of Pakistan as the country has witnessed a 60 increase in terrorist attacks and near escaped economic default.
In the present scenario, there is a need to transform and revitalize US-Pakistan relations. First, Pakistan-US should maintain full cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing to address the growing threat of terrorism from Afghanistan. At the same time, both countries should come up with a comprehensive plan among regional players and the international community to stabilize Afghanistan to nip the evil in the bud of terrorism.
Second, Pakistan should do away from the security-centric nature of US-Pakistan relations. The country should foster its economic trade and investment ties with the US. Both countries can benefit from each other in the exports of IT as Pakistan’s potential talent in IT and software could treasure hunt of Silicon Valley of the US.
Third, both countries should maintain a full level of cooperation in the field of the agricultural sector as both countries enjoyed agricultural cooperation since the 1950s. Pakistan has been facing an acute sense of food insecurity and US cooperation can iron out in achieving food security in Pakistan.
Fourth, Educational and cultural exchange between both countries will be able to improve relations between US-Pakistan. Pakistani Americans are a vibrant community of the US which can act as a bridge for maintaining people-to-people relations while the Fulbright Scholarship Program and academic cooperation will yield comprehensive relationships between both countries.
Last but not least, the US still enjoys the status of a superpower, so its support is vital for protecting the core regional interests of Pakistan. For example, Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir will strengthen greatly with the support of the US while its continual support is also required for binding India towards Indus Water Treaty (1960).
Finally, experts argued that US-Pakistan can be transformed into comprehensive relations provided that Pakistan maintains high diplomatic engagement with the US while opting for a non-aligned foreign policy towards the US and China to protect its core national interests. Meanwhile, despite growing US-India relations against the backdrop of China, there is still an open window of US-Pakistan relations in the ever-evolving regional and global landscape: Pakistan’s relations with the US are not perfect but still indispensable nature for protecting the core national interests of both countries.
Sher Ali Bukhari
The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.