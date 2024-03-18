Monday, March 18, 2024
Vladimir Putin retains presidency fifth time after election win

Vladimir Putin retains presidency fifth time after election win
Monitoring Desk
March 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Russian President Vladimir Putin won the presidential election as he secured nearly 88 per cent votes, according to the first official results issued late Sunday.

Putin, who rose to power in 1999, would overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia’s longest-serving leader after securing the new six-year term.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), near­ly a quarter of the votes have been counted as of 21:00 Moscow time and Putin leading the race with 87.9%, reported RT.

Exit polls earlier showed simi­lar trends, with the head of state expected to win the election with 87.8 per cent.

His opponent from the Communist Party, Nikolay Kharitonov, is expect­ed to come in second with 4.7 per cent, followed by Vladislav Davan­kov of the New People party (3.6 per cent) and Leonid Slutsky of the Lib­eral Democrats (2.5 per cent).

Monitoring Desk

