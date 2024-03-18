Wave of drones target Russia on final day of voting

MOSCOW - Russia said it was targeted by a wave of Ukrainian drones on Sunday, as thousands headed to the polls for a final day of elections set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Queues of people were also seen forming outside polling stations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg at noon, when Russia’s opposition called for people to collectively spoil their ballots or vote against Putin.

The three-day vote had already been marred by a surge in fatal Ukrai­nian bombardment, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabo­tage groups and vandalism at polling stations. Ukrainian drones attacked at least eight Russian regions over­night and on Sunday morning, with some reaching as far as the Moscow region, the defence ministry said.

Three airports serving the capital briefly suspended operations follow­ing the barrage, while a drone attack in the south sparked a fire at an oil re­finery. In the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, where voting is also taking place, “kamikaze drones” set a polling sta­tion ablaze, according to Moscow-installed authorities.

The defence ministry said it had “intercepted and destroyed 35 un­manned aerial vehicles” across the country.

Meanwhile, Kremlin critics called for massive protests at Russian poll­ing stations on Sunday for the final day of a presidential election that is guaranteed to cement Vladimir Pu­tin’s hardline rule.

There have also been acts of pro­test in the first days of polling, with a spate of arrests of Russians accused of pouring dye into ballot boxes or arson attacks. Before his death in an Arctic prison last month, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who galvan­ised mass anti-Putin rallies, urged Russians to protest on Sunday.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has re­iterated his call in the run-up to the election and said protesters should show up in large numbers at the same time to overwhelm polling stations. She called for protestors to spoil bal­lots by writing “Navalny” on them, or vote for candidates other than Putin.

Any public dissent in Russia has been harshly punished since the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and there have been repeated warnings from the au­thorities against election protests.

A Moscow resident in his twenties told AFP he would take part in the protest at 12:00 pm (0900 GMT) in the capital, “just to see young sup­portive faces around... feel some support around me, and see the light in this dark tunnel.” The man, who declined to give his name for security reasons, said he hoped the demonstration would show the au­thorities “that there are people in this country against the conflict... against the regime.” The 71-year-old Putin, a former KGB agent, has been in power since the last day of 1999 and is set to extend his grip over the country until at least 2030.

If he completes another Kremlin term, he would have stayed in pow­er longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century. He is running without any real opponents, having barred two candidates who opposed the conflict in Ukraine.