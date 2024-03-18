Woman disgraced by uncle, cousins for resisting forced marriage

SUKKUR - A 37-year-old woman com­plained that her uncle and his sons had subjected her to severe beating and cut her hair to disgrace her when she refused to marry a man of their choice in Gulab Machhi village near Jacobabad. The torture victim Amina Manjho, ac­companied by her mother and sister, told media per­sons at Jacobabad press club that since her father Barkat Ali Manjhu, 65, had bequeathed her landed property, her uncle Subo Manjho was forcing her to marry one of his sons, Mo­hammad Khan, Muheem, Arsalah and Meharullah, so that he could occupy her land. She said that when she refused her un­cle and sons subjected her to severe torture, cut her hair and locked her up in a room for past two days.