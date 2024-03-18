Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed, two injured in road accident

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least one woman killed and two others sustained injuries after be­ing hit by a car in Karachi.

As per details, the incident oc­curred on Defence Morr Akhtar Col­ony Road in Karachi where a speed­ing car hit the three sisters. The accident resulted in the death of a woman identified as Iqra, whereas her two sisters Noreen and Am­breen were injured.

The police officials said that the in­cident occurred when the three sis­ters were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road. Earlier, one woman died and four others were injured after a passenger bus overturned at Native Jetty Bridge, Karachi.

According to the rescue officials, the driver was over speeding the passenger bus which got out of control and overturned at Kara­chi’s Native Jetty Bridge claiming the life of a woman, leaving four others injured. Meanwhile, the res­cue officials swiftly reached the ac­cident spot and initiated the trans­portation of the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

2087 square feetof streets to be paved in UC 10 Korangi at cost of Rs80m: Karachi Mayor

In a separate incident, a minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. According to details, the accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024