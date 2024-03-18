Young Stars: Sabeel Sajid, bridging nations and relations

ISLAMABAD - Sabeel Sajid, a true patriot, has dedicated his life to el­evating Pakistan in various capacities. His enduring friendship and profound ties with the Arab com­munity, particularly in the Middle East, notably the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, span over a quarter-centu­ry, marked by trust, loyalty, and unwavering service.

Through his extensive travels and engagements in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, Sabeel has fostered frater­nal bonds with prominent Arab families entrenched in business and influential positions within power circles. This unique con­nection positions Sabeel as a Pakistani figure with un­paralleled access and trust among Arab counterparts.

Sabeel’s pivotal role in the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) has earned him accolades for his endeavours in attracting in­vestors, including the recent visit of the Al-Ajlan Group, the fifth-largest business conglomerate in Saudi Ara­bia. Led by Deputy Chair­man Sheikh Mohammad Ab­dul Aziz Al Ajlan and Group CEO Engineer Ali Al Hazmi, the delegation’s explora­tion of investment avenues in Pakistan signifies a mile­stone in Sabeel’s year-long efforts to persuade them to visit and explore the coun­try’s business potential.

Facilitating such a sig­nificant visit demanded concerted efforts, involving coordination with Pakistani and Saudi authorities, in­cluding governmental de­partments, embassies, and the SIFC leadership. Sabeel’s persistence and diligence, alongside the hospitality ex­tended by hosts Shahid Rafiq and Sohaib Hassan from the Habib Rafiq Group, ensured a fruitful engagement that has already sparked serious discussions for future col­laborations and investments.

Sabeel’s commitment to bringing more business del­egations from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Ara­bia, underscores the pivotal role of foreign direct invest­ment in Pakistan’s economic growth. His proactive ap­proach and influential net­work highlight the impor­tance of individuals like him in fostering international partnerships and driving economic prosperity.

In times of need, Sabeel’s unwavering dedication and invaluable connections serve as a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s resurgence. His exemplary service and unwavering resolve exem­plify the spirit of selfless­ness and dedication, making him a cherished asset to the nation. Sabeel stands as a symbol of hope and service, propelling Pakistan towards a brighter future.