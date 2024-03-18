Young Stars: Sabeel Sajid, bridging nations and relations

ISLAMABAD - Sabeel Sajid, a true patriot, has dedicated his life to elevating Pakistan in various capacities. His enduring friendship and profound ties with the Arab community, particularly in the Middle East, notably the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, span over a quarter-century, marked by trust, loyalty, and unwavering service.
Through his extensive travels and engagements in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, Sabeel has fostered fraternal bonds with prominent Arab families entrenched in business and influential positions within power circles. This unique connection positions Sabeel as a Pakistani figure with unparalleled access and trust among Arab counterparts.
Sabeel’s pivotal role in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has earned him accolades for his endeavours in attracting investors, including the recent visit of the Al-Ajlan Group, the fifth-largest business conglomerate in Saudi Arabia. Led by Deputy Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan and Group CEO Engineer Ali Al Hazmi, the delegation’s exploration of investment avenues in Pakistan signifies a milestone in Sabeel’s year-long efforts to persuade them to visit and explore the country’s business potential.
Facilitating such a significant visit demanded concerted efforts, involving coordination with Pakistani and Saudi authorities, including governmental departments, embassies, and the SIFC leadership. Sabeel’s persistence and diligence, alongside the hospitality extended by hosts Shahid Rafiq and Sohaib Hassan from the Habib Rafiq Group, ensured a fruitful engagement that has already sparked serious discussions for future collaborations and investments.
Sabeel’s commitment to bringing more business delegations from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, underscores the pivotal role of foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s economic growth. His proactive approach and influential network highlight the importance of individuals like him in fostering international partnerships and driving economic prosperity.
In times of need, Sabeel’s unwavering dedication and invaluable connections serve as a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s resurgence. His exemplary service and unwavering resolve exemplify the spirit of selflessness and dedication, making him a cherished asset to the nation. Sabeel stands as a symbol of hope and service, propelling Pakistan towards a brighter future.