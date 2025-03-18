12th death anniversary of 1965 war hero M.M. Alam observed

Pakistan is observing the 12th death anniversary of Air Commodore Muhammad Mahmood Alam (M.M. Alam), the legendary 1965 War Hero, today.

Nicknamed the "Little Dragon," M.M. Alam made history during the 1965 war by shooting down five Indian warplanes in less than a minute while piloting an F-86 Sabre—a record that remains unbeaten. In total, he downed nine enemy aircraft in the aerial battle.

For his exceptional bravery, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Jurat.

M.M. Alam passed away in Karachi on this day in 2013, at the age of 77, after a prolonged illness.