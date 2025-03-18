Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

25 encroachments demolished, 3 properties sealed over encroachment

Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The district administration has geared up its crackdown against encroachments and sealed various properties in the provincial capital.On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the anti-encroachment squad sealed three properties, demolished eight permanent and 17 temporary encroachments, and confiscated several carts during its operations.Assistant Commissioner (AC) Allama Iqbal Town Khwaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood led operations in Johar Town and Sher Shah Market, resulting in sealing three shops and confiscating seven carts. AC Saddar Sadia Doggar conducted an operation on Bedian Road, demolishing eight permanent encroachments and removing 10 temporary encroachments. The operation on Bedian Road also saw the removal of four sheds, a paan stall, and two iron staircases.AC Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Aasi supervised the removal of both permanent and temporary encroachments in various areas.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025