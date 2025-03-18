25 encroachments demolished, 3 properties sealed over encroachment

LAHORE - The district administration has geared up its crackdown against encroachments and sealed various properties in the provincial capital.On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the anti-encroachment squad sealed three properties, demolished eight permanent and 17 temporary encroachments, and confiscated several carts during its operations.Assistant Commissioner (AC) Allama Iqbal Town Khwaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood led operations in Johar Town and Sher Shah Market, resulting in sealing three shops and confiscating seven carts. AC Saddar Sadia Doggar conducted an operation on Bedian Road, demolishing eight permanent encroachments and removing 10 temporary encroachments. The operation on Bedian Road also saw the removal of four sheds, a paan stall, and two iron staircases.AC Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Aasi supervised the removal of both permanent and temporary encroachments in various areas.