AC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Malik Riaz, his son

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court here on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bahria Town chief executive Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz for not appearing before the court in a corruption reference relating to land embezzlement in revenue estate Takht Parri in Rawalpindi.

Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Malik Riaz and his son and produce them before the court on April 16, the next date of hearing. The two accused have not been appearing before the court despite repeated summons. Meanwhile, the court granted one-day exemption to Pervaiz Elahi, former Punjab chief minister, from personal appearance on medical grounds. A lawyer representing Elahi submitted in the court the medical certificate seeking exemption for their client.

Ten more accused in the case appeared before the court on Monday and four other were represented through their attorneys as there are total 17 accused in the case. The judge ordered each of the 14 accused to submit bail surety bonds worth Rs500, 000. In the reference, the NAB has accused Bahria Town of illegally possessing 750 acres of land in revenue estate of Rakh Takht Pari in Rawalpindi. The land is estimated to be worth Rs355 billion.

The NAB alleged that the Bahria Town in connivance with different government functionaries embezzled the land and illegally occupied the state land in 2006.

The accused in the reference include Ch Parvez Elahi, then Punjab chief minister Punjab; Javed Majid, then secretary Forest, Wildlife & Fisheries Department Punjab; Ghulam Muhammad Sikandar, then principal secretary to Punjab CM; Malik Riaz Hussain, CEO Bahria Town; Ahmed Ali Riaz, director Bahria Town; Mehboob Shaukat, director Bahria Town; M Jahangir Ghauri, then chief conservator of Forests, North-ern Zone, Rawalpindi; Jamil Ahmed, then DFO Rawalpindi; Muhammad Irfan Elahi, then DCO Rawalpin-di; Syed Jamal Mustafa, then EDO-R Rawalpindi; Muhammad Asif Qureshi, then DOR Rawalpindi; Anwar ul Haq, then Tehsildar Settlement Rawalpindi; Shafqat Ali, then Girdawar in Rawalpindi; Mirza Tasawar Hussain, then patwari in Rawalpindi; Muhammad Nawaz, then Naib Tehsildar in Rawalpindi; Khalid Masood, then Tehsildar in Rawalpindi; Muhammad Abdul Zahoor, then Naib Tehsildar in Rawal-pindi; and Bahria Town through its directors.