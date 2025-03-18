Acting DPO Vehari holds open courts, listens to complaints

Vehari - In the open courts of Acting District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Farooq Ahmad Kamiana, local residents submitted a large number of complaints regarding law and order, police attitude, and pending cases. To provide immediate solutions to public issues and ensure justice, Farooq Kamyana issued orders on the spot.

He held open courts in Chak No. 89 WB, Chak No. 155WB, Chak No. 172 WB, Garha Morr, and Ada Thangi. Acting DPO Vehari Farooq Ahmad Kamyana also inspected PS Thaingi, PS Garha Morr, and Patrolling Post 86 WB and reviewed records and barracks.During the open courts, citizens submitted various complaints related to police, law and order, crime prevention, pending cases, and other administrative matters. Kamyana listened to all complaints attentively and issued necessary instructions to relevant officers on the spot.

He assured the public that no negligence would be tolerated in providing justice and that the police’s purpose is to protect citizens. Kamyana further stated that the series of open courts would continue to resolve public complaints promptly, enabling people’s issues to be addressed on the spot. Local residents appreciated the open courts and considered the DPO’s initiative a positive effort to improve relations between police and the public.