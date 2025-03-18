Agency21 joins biggest real estate event of year

ISLAMABAD - Agency21 has officially come on board for the much-anticipated Graana Property Festival 2025—Islamabad Edition. Set to take place on the 12th and 13th of April 2025, this landmark event is set to redefine the real estate landscape by bringing together top industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders under one roof.

Graana Property Festival has established itself as the most significant platform for real estate excellence, offering exclusive investment opportunities, expert insights, and cutting-edge developments that shape the future of the sector. By bringing Agency21 on board, Graana.com further strengthens its commitment to delivering seamless real estate experiences and fostering industry-wide growth. Speaking about this partnership, Farhan Javed, Director Graana.com, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Graana Property Festival is not just an event; it’s a movement to drive innovation and growth in Pakistan’s real estate sector. With Agency21 on board, we are further enhancing the accessibility of premium real estate opportunities for investors and homebuyers alike.”

Sharjeel Ehmer, Director Agency21, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, “At Agency21, we strive to revolutionize Pakistan’s real estate market, making it stronger and simplifying the buying and selling process for everyone. Joining hands with Graana.com for this festival allows us to showcase our expertise and connect with a broader audience seeking top-tier property solutions.” Graana Property Festival 2025 promises an unmatched experience, featuring high-value property investments, expert-led discussions, and exclusive project unveilings. With Agency21 joining forces with Graana.com, attendees can look forward to a real estate event that sets new benchmarks for the industry.