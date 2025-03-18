Tuesday, March 18, 2025
AIOU completes Spring 2025 admission process

Monitoring Report
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the admission process for its Spring 2025 semester, including entry tests and interviews for MS/MPhil and PhD programs. 

According to a press re­lease on Monday, the uni­versity has released the merit lists, and success­ful candidates must submit their first-semester fees by March 21 to confirm their admissions. 

The merit lists are availa­ble on the university’s offi­cial website, and applicants have been notified via SMS and email. 

A total of 276 students have qualified for MS/MPhil admissions, including 89 in the Faculty of Education, 123 in the Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, 51 in the Faculty of Sciences, and 14 in the Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies. For PhD programs, 61 students have been selected, with 35 in the Faculty of Education, 5 in the Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, 9 in the Facul­ty of Sciences, and 12 in the Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies.

Monitoring Report

