Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  In an effort to combat the spread of dengue, an extensive anti-dengue spray campaign was carried out at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Center in Multan on the directives of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, on Monday. According to the Child Protection Bureau, the anti-dengue spray was conducted across multiple key areas, including the office lawn, children’s hostel, school, administration block, and other designated locations to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the children residing at the center.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025