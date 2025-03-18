Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

MULTAN - In an effort to combat the spread of dengue, an extensive anti-dengue spray campaign was carried out at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Center in Multan on the directives of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, on Monday. According to the Child Protection Bureau, the anti-dengue spray was conducted across multiple key areas, including the office lawn, children’s hostel, school, administration block, and other designated locations to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the children residing at the center.