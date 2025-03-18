Tuesday, March 18, 2025
JUDICIAL COMPLEX ATTACK CASE

ATC declares Murad Saeed, Hammad, others as POs
March 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared three PTI leaders including Murad Saeed as proclaimed offenders (POs) on non-appearance in judicial complex attack case. The court also declared Hammad Azhar and Farukh Habib as proclaimed offender over non-appearance in the said case. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Wasiq Abbasi, Raja Basharrat and others over disappearance in the case. The court marked the attendance of available accused and adjourned further hearing till April 7. The Ramna Police Station has registered two cases against PTI leaders regarding the matter.

IHC seeks promotion record of PSB’s deputy director general

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought all records and promotion rules from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the case against promotion its Deputy Director General Shahid ul Islam.  The court has also ordered the Director HR PSB to appear at the next hearing. A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the intra-court appeal. At the outset of hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over the lack of preparation on the case by the petitioner’s lawyer. The court inquired whether the petitioner is still in service, to which the lawyer said that he is still holding the post of Deputy Director General in the Pakistan Sports Board. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the court had given a decision in this regard in 2020, and now we are hearing the intra-court appeal against it. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until the second week of May, seeking all records and rules of the appellant’s promotion.

PM orders strict action against companies selling substandard crop seeds

