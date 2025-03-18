Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  A kidnapping attempt on a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official was foiled by the public in Bannu on Monday. According to police, the incident took place in the Huweid Adda area, where armed men attempted to abduct CTD official Javed. However, local residents intervened and thwarted the kidnapping attempt. The assailants physically assaulted Javed, leaving him injured. They also managed to snatch his official pistol and mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The injured officer was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Bannu for medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation and searching for suspects.

