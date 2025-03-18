Aurangzeb rules out raise in salaries

Finance Minister says govt mulling to review ceiling, hiring limits for public sector workers No proposal under consideration for revision of pay scales, substantial rise in salaries, allowances: Ministry.

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that currently no proposal is under con-sideration to increase the salaries and pensions of federal government employees in the upcoming budget.

“At present, no proposal is under consideration of the government for substantial rise of pensions of Federal Government employees in the next financial year,” Aurangzeb clarified during a Question Hour session in the National Assembly here yesterday.

The statement of the minister meanwhile flashed on private media and also started circulating on so-cial media that no proposal under consideration to raise salaries of the government employees.

In order to remove the confusion, the concerned ministry rushed to clarify the position and said, “At present, no proposal is under consideration of the Federal Government for revision of Pay Scales and substantial rise in salaries and allowances of Federal Government employees,” according to the clarifi-cation issued by the ministry of finance.

However, the minister, in a written reply, said that the government is reviewing the ceiling and hiring limits for public sector workers.

To another question raised on a call-attention notice, the minister said, ‘International Mckinsey’ was hired through a transparent and competitive process for the digitalization of the taxation system of the country.

Aurangzeb said the Gates Foundation is funding this project and the national exchequer is not incur-ring a single penny for this purpose. “No national exchequer is involved and we are grateful to Gates Foundation for funding the digitalization of the taxation system”, he said.

He said that seven companies including international and domestic players applied while the Interna-tional Mckinsey was selected through a transparent process and after an independent review.

The house also passed two resolutions, extending the duration of two ordinances for an additional 120 days.

The resolutions passed by the house included, “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (IX of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 2nd April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The National Assembly passed another resolution, “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (X of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 27th April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (i) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Two bills were also introduced in the National Assembly including the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amend-ment) Bill, 2025 and the Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Societies Registration (Amend-ment) Ordinance, 2024 was laid before the House.

Earlier, the house was informed that IT education has been introduced in 16 institutions across Paki-stan, with five specialized courses, including Data Analysis, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, being actively promoted.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar stated that these initiatives are being implemented under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), with a dedicated budget already allocated.

She said that the province currently lacks a public chartered federal university. However, campuses of two federally chartered universities have been established in the region. She also highlighted that in the first phase, 40 laptops were distributed in Balochistan, followed by 200 more in the second phase.

Farah said that NAVTTC has established a clear procedure for laptop distribution, including a flowchart available on its website. National Assembly Chairman Abdul Qadir Patel directed the parliamentary secretary to provide a detailed update on laptop distribution in Sindh in the next session.