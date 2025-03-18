Baluchistan Bleeds – Why?

Pakistani security forces have successfully and bravely conducted an operation to neutralise militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) following their hijacking of the Jaffar Express in the province’s difficult mountainous terrain. However, such terrorist attacks are not new to Balochistan, which has suffered repeated violent incidents in the past. Hundreds of army personnel and civilians have sacrificed their lives over the years, while a large number of militants have also been killed.

Why does this bloodshed continue? Why was a vacuum allowed to develop, enabling terrorists to exploit it? Why have political forces failed to bridge the gap between the state and the people of Balochistan? Why are security forces repeatedly used as a last resort to maintain law and order? What are the responsibilities of the civil government in Balochistan?

The armed forces are doing their best to combat terrorism, but there must also be a political mechanism for dialogue involving patriotic stakeholders. Balochistan joined Pakistan by choice in 1947, yet its people have faced increasing alienation. Who is responsible for this disconnect? These critical questions demand serious and meaningful discussion at both federal and provincial levels.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.