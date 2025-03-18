Ban imposed on sale of toy guns in Peshawar

Peshawar - The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers in the city. Violators will face legal action under Section 188.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those found selling or purchasing toy guns and firecrackers, particularly during Eid celebrations. According to the administration, the ban, imposed under Section 144, is necessary to prevent potential disturbances and ensure public safety and aims to maintain law and order during the upcoming Eid celebrations.