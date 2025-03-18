Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ban imposed on sale of toy guns in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers in the city. Violators will face legal action under Section 188.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those found selling or purchasing toy guns and firecrackers, particularly during Eid celebrations. According to the administration, the ban, imposed under Section 144, is necessary to prevent potential disturbances and ensure public safety and aims to maintain law and order during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025