Barrister Gohar calls for unity against terrorism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has stressed the need for a unified stance against terrorism, asserting that national security should not be used for political point-scoring.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar was questioned about his changing position regarding the National Security Committee meeting. When a journalist pointed out that he initially expressed willingness to attend but later declined, he clarified, "Even as chairman, I do not have the authority to make unilateral decisions. This is a party decision."

When asked whether party interests were being prioritized over national interests, he responded, "There is no doubt that Pakistan comes first. However, the party had set conditions, including a meeting with the party’s founder. We had formally requested this meeting and are still pursuing it."

Barrister Gohar rejected the perception that PTI frequently raises objections on national security matters, stating, "There should be no division on terrorism. No politics should be played over it. The entire nation must stand united with a singular narrative. This is a cause for Pakistan, and if the country remains stable, everyone will be able to play their role."

When asked whether PTI's decision was timely and appropriate, he maintained, "I cannot make personal decisions." On whether he agreed with the party’s stance, he simply stated, "Once the party makes a decision, I do not comment on it."