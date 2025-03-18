BISE continues crackdown on cheating in SSC exams

Rawalpindi - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) continues to take action against the use of unfair means in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual-I exams, primarily through CCTV surveillance installed in examination centres.

On Monday, the invigilation and inspection teams caught three students cheating—one in Rawalpindi and two in Jehlum. The authorities also suspended a centre supervisor for failing to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). BISE Controller Examination Tanveer Asghar Awan told the media that two female candidates were caught cheating at Government Boys High School No. 2 Kala Gujjaran, Jehlum, where both male and female candidates appeared for exams.

Another male candidate was caught using unfair means at Government MC Boys High School B-Block, Rawalpindi. The authorities confiscated the answer sheets of all three candidates and registered cases of unfair means against them.

In another violation of examination rules, the female supervisor of Government Boys High School No. 2 Kala Gujjaran, Jehlum, was suspended for not implementing the SOPs. The controller said that cheatingcases and violations were detected through real-time monitoring of centres using CCTV cameras, after which inspection teams were sent to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan visited various examination centres in Rawalpindi, including Government Gordon College, Government Islamia High School No. 4 Liaqat Road, Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No. 1 Murree Road, and Government Viqar-un-Nisa Girls College Centre A and B.

He reviewed seating arrangements and lighting facilities for students.

The chairman assured that the examination process was being conducted transparently, with CCTV cameras installed at sensitive centres. He added that Section 144 had been imposed around exam centres to prevent unauthorized persons from entering.