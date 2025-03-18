Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Bulgarian club holds minute’s silence for living player

Web Sports Desk
7:31 PM | March 18, 2025
Bulgarian football club Arda Kardzhali has issued an apology after mistakenly holding a minute’s silence for their former player, Petko Ganchev, who is still alive.

Before their 1-1 draw against Levski Sofia on Sunday, both teams lined up at the center circle and bowed their heads in mourning for Ganchev. However, before the match had even concluded, Arda realized the error and swiftly posted a correction on their Facebook page, stating they had received incorrect information about his passing.

In their statement, the club expressed “a huge apology” to Ganchev and his family, wishing him “many more years of good health” and continued enjoyment of the team’s success.

By Monday evening, the post had been deleted.

