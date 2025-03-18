Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CDA chief directs KPMG to prepare plan for Gandhara Citizen Club

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed KPMG consultants to prepare a viable plan to operationalize the Gand­hara Citizen Club. 

The chairman held a meeting with a delegation of KPMG con­sultants at the CDA headquar­ters on Monday, which CDA board members and other senior officers also attended. 

During the meeting, discussions focused on the early operation­alization of the Gandhara Citizen Club and improving its govern­ance and legal framework. Rand­hawa directed that efforts be ex­pedited to not only make the club functional but also accelerate the uplift work of F-9 Park. 

It was apprised that KPMG is providing consultancy servic­es to ensure the best governance and operational framework for the club. The delegation was in­structed to present a comprehen­sive report at the earliest, based on which legal approvals will be sought from the relevant forums. It was also revealed that the draft regulations for the club have al­ready been prepared. 

On this occasion, Randhawa stated that the revenue generat­ed from the club would be utilized for the uplift of F-9 Park and pub­lic welfare. To promote the hotel industry in Islamabad, he also di­rected KPMG to prepare a feasibil­ity report for the construction of five-star hotels. 

During the briefing, it was high­lighted that the CDA Planning Wing has prepared an initial re­port for five-star hotels following a detailed market study. The initial report will be shared with KPMG to help prepare an effective, com­prehensive, and actionable feasi­bility report, keeping all legal re­quirements in mind. 

Randhawa appreciated KPMG’s technical support and emphasized that its expertise and capabilities will be fully utilized to make CDA’s various projects financially via­ble. He noted that there is signif­icant investor interest in funding various development projects for the city’s progress. He added that Islamabad offers excellent oppor­tunities for investment in the ho­tel and tourism sectors, and CDA is implementing business-friendly policies and measures for the bet­terment of the city. 

Randhawa reiterated that CDA is working tirelessly for the devel­opment of Islamabad and provid­ing various facilities to its citizens while remaining committed to fur­ther supplementing these efforts.

Randhawa also unveiled plans for landscaping the Jinnah Square and Tayyip Erdogan Interchange projects, aiming to transform them into visually striking land­marks. 

In a meeting attended by CDA officials, architects, and experts, Randhawa emphasized the impor­tance of sustainable and aestheti­cally pleasing designs. He directed the development of 3D landscaping plans, incorporating elegant LED lighting and modern features to en­hance the interchanges’ appeal. 

He also proposed that the Jin­nah Square Interchange reflect Pa­kistan’s historical landmarks and independence struggle, adding a cultural dimension to the project. Landscaping work will commence after the approval of final designs, ensuring high standards and sus­tainability.

