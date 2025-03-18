CDA chief directs KPMG to prepare plan for Gandhara Citizen Club

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed KPMG consultants to prepare a viable plan to operationalize the Gandhara Citizen Club.
The chairman held a meeting with a delegation of KPMG consultants at the CDA headquarters on Monday, which CDA board members and other senior officers also attended.
During the meeting, discussions focused on the early operationalization of the Gandhara Citizen Club and improving its governance and legal framework. Randhawa directed that efforts be expedited to not only make the club functional but also accelerate the uplift work of F-9 Park.
It was apprised that KPMG is providing consultancy services to ensure the best governance and operational framework for the club. The delegation was instructed to present a comprehensive report at the earliest, based on which legal approvals will be sought from the relevant forums. It was also revealed that the draft regulations for the club have already been prepared.
On this occasion, Randhawa stated that the revenue generated from the club would be utilized for the uplift of F-9 Park and public welfare. To promote the hotel industry in Islamabad, he also directed KPMG to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of five-star hotels.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that the CDA Planning Wing has prepared an initial report for five-star hotels following a detailed market study. The initial report will be shared with KPMG to help prepare an effective, comprehensive, and actionable feasibility report, keeping all legal requirements in mind.
Randhawa appreciated KPMG’s technical support and emphasized that its expertise and capabilities will be fully utilized to make CDA’s various projects financially viable. He noted that there is significant investor interest in funding various development projects for the city’s progress. He added that Islamabad offers excellent opportunities for investment in the hotel and tourism sectors, and CDA is implementing business-friendly policies and measures for the betterment of the city.
Randhawa reiterated that CDA is working tirelessly for the development of Islamabad and providing various facilities to its citizens while remaining committed to further supplementing these efforts.
Randhawa also unveiled plans for landscaping the Jinnah Square and Tayyip Erdogan Interchange projects, aiming to transform them into visually striking landmarks.
In a meeting attended by CDA officials, architects, and experts, Randhawa emphasized the importance of sustainable and aesthetically pleasing designs. He directed the development of 3D landscaping plans, incorporating elegant LED lighting and modern features to enhance the interchanges’ appeal.
He also proposed that the Jinnah Square Interchange reflect Pakistan’s historical landmarks and independence struggle, adding a cultural dimension to the project. Landscaping work will commence after the approval of final designs, ensuring high standards and sustainability.