Cholistan Canal Controversy

The proposed Cholistan Canal has sparked widespread public outcry, particularly in Sindh, where communities fear further reductions in their already limited water allocations. Protests have erupted across the province, with demonstrators accusing the government of neglecting their water rights and jeopardizing their livelihoods. In cities like Karachi and Hyderabad, as well as in rural districts, farmers and activists have taken to the streets, warning that their fragile agricultural systems cannot withstand additional water shortages. While the controversy has been framed as a conflict between Punjab and Sindh, it is, at its core, a symptom of Pakistan’s chronic failure to address its growing water crisis. Instead of engaging in political battles over existing allocations, Pakistan must confront the real issue: there simply isn’t enough water to meet the country’s needs. Decades of inaction have left provinces fighting over a stagnant water supply rather than focusing on increasing availability through better storage, conservation, and management.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord was intended to be more than a distribution agreement—it was a roadmap for Pakistan’s future water security. Clause 6 of the Accord explicitly recognized the need for new water storage infrastructure to ensure sustainable irrigation and agricultural growth. It stated: “The need for storages, wherever feasible on the Indus and other rivers, was admitted and recognized by the participants for planned future agricultural development.” The Accord assumed that Pakistan’s total water availability would increase through the construction of new reservoirs. At the time of signing, total pre-Accord water usage stood at 103 million acre-feet (MAF), which was supposed to rise to 114 MAF to accommodate growing provincial needs.

However, over three decades later, Pakistan has failed to complete a single major new dam. Meanwhile, the country’s existing reservoirs—Tarbela, Chashma, and Mangla—have lost significant storage capacity due to siltation, further crippling Pakistan’s ability to manage its water resources. Without the storages envisioned in Clause 6, every new irrigation project, including the Cholistan Canal, is perceived as a threat rather than a legitimate development effort. Had Pakistan fulfilled its commitments under the Accord, Punjab would be able to utilize its allocated share without Sindh fearing a reduction in supply. Instead, decades of inaction have turned every new project into a battle for survival.

Scarcity, not distribution, is the real Issue. The debate surrounding the Cholistan Canal largely focuses on whether it violates Sindh’s water rights. However, this misses the bigger picture: Pakistan’s total water availability has remained stagnant for decades while demand has surged. In 1947, per capita water availability in Pakistan was 5,800 cubic meters. By 2024, this figure had dropped to just 750 cubic meters, well below the 1,000 cubic meters per capita threshold for water scarcity. Pakistan’s water needs have grown exponentially, yet storage and infrastructure development have failed to keep pace. Climate change has only worsened the situation, with erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods disrupting water availability.

The 1991 Accord’s allocations were based on the assumption that total water supply would grow through new reservoirs. This has not happened. Without increasing storage, Pakistan has effectively locked itself into a zero-sum struggle over existing allocations. If the country had followed through on its reservoir commitments, Punjab would not have to fight for its share, and Sindh would not fear reductions. Instead, decades of inaction have turned water distribution into a crisis of scarcity rather than a debate over equitable sharing.

While increasing storage capacity is critical, Pakistan’s water crisis is not just about building more dams. The country wastes an enormous amount of water due to outdated irrigation techniques, inefficient canal systems, and poor governance. Over 90 percent of Pakistan’s water is used for farming, yet most farmers still rely on flood irrigation, which wastes enormous amounts of water. Drip and sprinkler irrigation could cut water use by 50 percent while increasing crop yields. Additionally, nearly 40 percent of canal water is lost due to leakage, illegal extractions, and poor maintenance. Lining canals and modernizing distribution systems can significantly improve efficiency.

Groundwater depletion has also reached crisis levels, particularly in Punjab, where water tables are falling at alarming rates. Recharge initiatives such as rainwater harvesting must be prioritized. Furthermore, heavily subsidized water leads to wasteful use. Implementing rational pricing for industries and agriculture can incentivize conservation and fund maintenance projects.

Despite broad agreement on the need for better water management, political instability has stalled critical infrastructure projects. Many proposed developments remain in limbo due to bureaucratic inefficiencies, shifting government priorities, and financial constraints. For instance, the Greater Thal Canal (GTC)—designed to enhance Punjab’s water security within its allocated share—has faced repeated delays despite formal approvals. Similarly, major dams like Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand, which could significantly increase storage capacity, have been in planning or early construction phases for years without steady progress.

Water infrastructure should not be a casualty of political transitions. The lack of policy continuity has severely hindered Pakistan’s ability to execute large-scale projects, leaving the country vulnerable to worsening water shortages. Regardless of which party is in power, securing Pakistan’s water future must remain a national priority.

The Cholistan Canal controversy highlights Pakistan’s short-term, reactionary approach to water management. Instead of fighting over a shrinking resource, Pakistan must adopt a long-term strategy focused on increasing water availability. Key steps to address the crisis include:

Accelerate reservoir construction: Pakistan must fast-track projects like Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, and Kalabagh (if politically viable) to increase water storage and prevent future shortages. Modernize agriculture: Large-scale adoption of drip irrigation, canal lining, and high-efficiency farming techniques can drastically reduce water waste. Strengthen water governance: Implement transparent monitoring systems and provincial cooperation mechanisms to reduce conflicts and ensure fair distribution. Invest in desalination and recycling: Coastal cities like Karachi should develop desalination plants and wastewater recycling to reduce reliance on Indus River water. Implement smart water pricing: Introducing pricing reforms for industries and commercial farms can curb wasteful use while generating revenue for maintenance projects.

Pakistan’s water crisis is not just about the Cholistan Canal—it is the direct result of decades of mismanagement, political indecision, and failure to develop new infrastructure. The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord was designed as a roadmap for development, not just a distribution formula. Clause 6 clearly outlined the need for new reservoirs, yet this commitment remains unfulfilled. Unless Pakistan builds the storage capacity it promised over 30 years ago, provincial tensions will continue to escalate. The choice is clear: invest in water security now or face an intensifying crisis in the years ahead. The time for action is running out.

Mohsin Leghari

The writer is a former Irrigation Minister, ex-MPA, ex-MNA, and ex-Senator.