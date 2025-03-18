CM Maryam approves initiatives for special children

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review and approve several groundbreaking programs aimed at improving the lives of special children across the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed that health screenings for 40,000 special children had been conducted across Punjab, leading to the diagnosis of various medical conditions. She directed authorities to ensure free treatment for all affected students.

In a significant move, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the introduction of a facial recognition system for student attendance—the first of its kind in Punjab’s special education sector. Additionally, she greenlit the ‘Special People Employment Program’ to create job opportunities and announced the launch of ‘Rising Star Cards’ to support special children.

To further enhance welfare efforts, the Packed Meal Program for special children was approved, ensuring they receive nutritious meals. In another major initiative, CM Punjab introduced the ‘Eidi Program’ for special students, alongside the allocation of nine electric buses for their transportation needs.

The chief minister emphasized the need for biannual performance audits of special education centers to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. She directed the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and the Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) to maintain direct and constant communication with parents of special children.

To improve safety, CM Punjab ordered the installation of additional CCTV cameras in special schools, education centers, and buses. Furthermore, she initiated the ‘Ring-Fencing’ of the special education budget for the first time, ensuring that allocated funds are exclusively used for their intended purpose.

The chief minister approved the outsourcing of clinical psychologists and speech therapists, as well as exploring the recruitment of foreign experts to enhance special education services. A province-wide enrollment and awareness campaign will be launched to encourage admissions of special children.

During the meeting, SACM Sania Ashiq briefed the CM on recent advancements, including the classification of 6,500 mentally challenged children to tailor educational strategies. A new syllabus has been designed accordingly, and digital smart rooms will be set up in every district’s Special Education Centre of Excellence. Special children with visual and hearing impairments will be taught via interactive touchscreen technology, making learning more accessible.

Additionally, vocational training centers will be established in every district, equipping special children with practical skills up to matriculation level to promote independence.

Recognizing the importance of early intervention, CM Punjab approved the expansion of autism diagnosis facilities in specialized schools. Experts noted that detecting autism in children as young as three significantly improves treatment outcomes.

The CM was told that for the first time, a monitoring system has been implemented in the Special Education Department. A special syllabus for hearing-impaired children has been developed and approved, incorporating sign language as a core component.

The CM was apprised that twelve autism units have been set up in special education centers. Autism centers have been established in 27 divisional public schools. Twenty-eight special education schools are being upgraded as ‘Maryam Nawaz Centers of Excellence.’ New buildings for Government Special Education Centers have been completed in Vehari, Lodhran, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Mianwali. A total of 3,450 CCTV cameras are being installed for enhanced security. A provincial-level Control Room will be established for real-time monitoring.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s commitment to uplifting special children, stating:

“It is our firm resolve to bring positive change in the lives of special children. Taking care of them is the first and foremost duty of a welfare state.”