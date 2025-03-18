Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Colombia defense minister vows ‘full force’ against guerrillas

Colombia defense minister vows ‘full force’ against guerrillas
NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, International

BOGOTÁ  -  Colombia’s defense minister on Sunday told AFP that the military would meet a leftist insurgency near the Venezuelan border with “full force,” vowing to reassert territorial control as soon as possible.  Newly appointed minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview that the threat from the ELN guerrilla group “will be met with the legitimate full force of the state, to defend Colombians.”

ELN guerrillas currently control a swathe of land near the Venezuelan border, where fighting has displaced about 56,000 people.

In a recent interview with AFP, ELN commanders vowed to repel a government counteroffensive and said years of “total peace” risk turning into “total war.”

Sanchez dismissed the ELN as a “narco-criminal group” and vowed they would be met with “full force.”

Historic victory for Zia Chishti in defamation case against The Telegraph

He also pledged to retake a major coca-growing region in the south of the country, a virtual microstate run by the Estado Mayor Central (Central General Staff).

Sanchez admitted retaking territory was a “wicked problem,” but said it would be achieved.

“We’re going to have to make a lot of sacrifice, we’re even going to have tears, but in the end, we’re going to achieve it.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025