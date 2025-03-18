Commissioner directs ensuring free medicines, proper patient care in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL - Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday taken notice of the challenges faced by patients in hospitals and health centers across the division. According to Commissioner office, Shoaib Iqbal directed authorities to ensure the availability of free medicines and proper checking of every patient.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of the three districts, Commissioner emphasized the importance of improving hospital affairs through regular meetings with district officers and medical superintendents.

He also stressed the need to remove obstacles in medicine supply chains and enhance cleanliness in all institutions. Hospitals and health centers facing medicine supply issues must resolve them promptly, he said. The commissioner instructed the authorities to must ensure the availability of free medicines at all hospitals and health centers, providing them to patients at all costs. By issuing these directives, the Commissioner aims to improve the overall healthcare experience for patients in Sahiwal Division.