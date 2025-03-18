Court extends bail for Bushra Bibi in protest-related cases

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday extended the temporary bail for Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) founder, until May 5 in two cases linked to the November 26 protests.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard the petitions of Bushra Bibi, which sought exemption from court appearances and challenged ongoing investigations in the cases. During the hearing, her lawyer, Ansar Kayani, argued before the court, emphasizing procedural concerns. The cases against Bushra Bibi were registered at Khanna and Kohsar police stations following the November 26 demonstrations. After reviewing arguments, the judge extended her interim bail, allowing her to remain free until the next hearing.