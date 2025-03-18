Court remands PTI worker to FIA for anti state campaign

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Monday remanded Haider Saeed, an activist linked to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), into the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for three days over charges of an ‘anti-state campaign’ on social media about the Jaffar Express train hijacking. The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing had arrested the accused on Sunday from his residence in Bani Gala area of Islamabad and presented him in court. He has been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. The investigation officer sought an eight-day remand for investigation and recovery, but the judge turned down the request and approved a three-day physical remand, ordering that the suspect should be produced before the court on next Thursday.

According to the first information report registered by the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, the accused was found sharing “highly intimidating content/ tweets on social media” while using his X handle. He is accused of glorifying the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) through his post on X, creating a sense of fear and panic in government and public about the Jaffar Express train incident. On the other hand, the PTI condemned the arrest and called it part of ongoing crackdown on the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and the party’s social media activists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday blamed the government for linking fake accounts involved in spreading hate against state institutions with the PTI. In a statement, Akram said that the government had made a mockery of the constitution by picking up the young people belonging to the PTI, claiming those who were picked were mere spreading message of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan. “Whoever doesn’t follow your agenda is picked up and associated with India. These people are Pakistanis. They are the future of Pakistan. The government should be serious in tackling the issue of rising terrorism instead of targeting us,” he added. He further said that the PTI was meeting fellow opposition parties to make a grand alliance which will hold public protests after Eid.