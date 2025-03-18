Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown launched on unlicensed clinics

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of D.I. Khan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, launched a crackdown on Monday on unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores to regulate the medical sector and ensure public safety. These steps were taken on the directions of DC Sarah Rehman.

According to the AC’s office, Muhammad Fasih conducted a surprise operation on Multan Road, resulting in the sealing of two illegal dental clinics and two medical stores.

The AC warned unlicensed medical practitioners and pharmacists to obtain the necessary licenses and comply with regulatory requirements, failing which strict action would be taken.

He emphasized the importance of selling medicines in the presence of a licensed pharmacist with proper warranty bills, and adhering to standards of cleanliness and temperature control.

CM aide criticises fed govt for claiming economic improvement

The crackdown is part of the District Administration’s efforts to streamline the medical sector and protect public health.

The administration has vowed to continue taking action against unlicensed medical practitioners and illegal medical stores, ensuring that the public receives safe and regulated medical care.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025