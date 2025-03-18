dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD - One dacoit was killed and the police arrested his accomplice whereas two others managed to escape from the scene after police encounter on Sunday night in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said here that four bandits were on their looting spree when a police patrolling team witnessed them near Aziz Town Road. The police directed them for surrender but the criminals opened indiscriminate firing on the police party. The police also returned fire in self-defense and called more force for help. During this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and died on the spot whereas the police arrested his accomplice who was, later on, identified as Umar Farooq. The accused was wanted to the police in 22 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. Their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. Therefore, special police teams were constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.

Benevolent fund board disburses Rs25.7m

The district benevolent fund board has released Rs 25.7 million on 658 applications of educational scholarships, marriage grants and funeral expenses. According to official sources here Monday, a sum of Rs 4.5 million have been given to applicants as educational scholarships for children, Rs 14 million as marriage grant and Rs 6.5 million on 186 applications of funeral expenses. Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Qaisar Javed said here that the amount has been transferred to the accounts of the applicants. He said that 31 cases of monthly grants have also been received and are under process.