Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC inspects diagnostic lab site

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRAT   -   Deputy Commissioner  Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the construction of the Razia Khursheed Diagnostic Lab, a project initiated by the Rashida Shafi Foundation.  Upon his arrival, President of the Rashida Shafi Foundation, Imtiaz Kausar, along with former President of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Wahiduddin Tanda, and other dignitaries welcomed the DC. Secretary of Gymkhana Club Gujrat, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed Melo, Bau Muhammad Nasir (Noor Garden), and Engineer Qamarul Zaman were also present.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025