DC inspects diagnostic lab site

GUJRAT - Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the construction of the Razia Khursheed Diagnostic Lab, a project initiated by the Rashida Shafi Foundation. Upon his arrival, President of the Rashida Shafi Foundation, Imtiaz Kausar, along with former President of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Wahiduddin Tanda, and other dignitaries welcomed the DC. Secretary of Gymkhana Club Gujrat, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed Melo, Bau Muhammad Nasir (Noor Garden), and Engineer Qamarul Zaman were also present.