Dengue monitoring started in wasa offices, buildings

FAISALABAD - Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated monitoring of anti-dengue activities in its offices and buildings.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said that anti-dengue measures have been completed at various WASA locations including Civil Lines, Millat Town, Samanabad, Nazimabad, Allama Iqbal Colony, Millat Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad sub-divisions, Kalma Wali Tenki (Overhead Reservoir), Water Treatment Plant Novelty Bridge and Ghulam Muhammad Abad Revenue Office.

These activities included eliminating stagnant water from rooftops, corridors, staircases and open areas as well as ensuring cleanliness and removal of scrap materials from WASA offices and buildings, he added. He said that strict compliance would be ensured with anti-dengue SOPs in all offices, buildings and water tanks. Surprise inspections would be conducted and photographic evidence of all anti-dengue activities would be shared on the relevant forums to maintain records.

Any violation would result in disciplinary action against the responsible officers and staff, he added. Following the MD’s directives, Deputy Director Revenue WASA West Farhan Ali conducted a surprise visit to the rooftop of Ghulam Muhammad Abad sub-division revenue office and assessed the cleanliness and other measures in addition to directing the staff for further improvements where necessary.

MEASURES REVIEWED TO DEAL WITH FOREST FIRES

The District Emergency Response Committee has initiated preliminary measures to deal with an emergency situation. A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (R) Tayeb Seemi here on Monday. District Forest Officer Ansar Rasool, AC City Atiqullah and others attended the meeting. The ADC directed measures to deal with the risks of forest fires and said that the risk of fires in the forests increases with the increase in heat intensity.

He directed for deploying additional staff to monitor the risks of fire in forests and launching an awareness campaign to inform the public about the risks of forest fires and precautionary measures.

He directed to form emergency response teams to handle any emergency situation and keep the fire-fighting equipment in active mode.