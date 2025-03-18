Draper lives out dreams with Indian Wells breakthrough

INDIAN WELLS - Briton Jack Draper turned his childhood dreams into reality at Indian Wells on Sunday, claiming his maiden Masters 1000 title and catapulting himself into the top 10 for the first time after a rapid ascent through his sport.

The 23-year-old downed Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in a display of total dominance in the final, after overcoming the twice defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final and swatting aside top U.S. hopes Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

“I have been watching this tournament since I was a young guy, watching all the champions play on this big court,” said Draper, who will be ranked seventh after picking up the title. “It means the world to me, honestly, to be able to be a champion here.”

Draper, whose competition schedule early this year was limited due to a nagging hip issue, credited his coach with providing a structured approach to help him weather the highs and lows.”I want to achieve amazing things in this sport, but my main goal is keep on improving and keep on knuckling down,” he said.”I know there is a long way ahead of me. I’m very ambitious. I don’t want to just stop here.”