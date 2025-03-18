Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Drug dealer arrested

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN  -  Dera Ghazi Khan police, with the assistance of the security branch, arrested a notorious drug dealer and gambler, Riaz Hussain alias Guard Sehrani, in a major operation against narcotics and illegal betting. During the search, police recovered 2,400 grams of hashish from his vehicle, along with cash, a mobile phone, and other evidence. The accused was actively involved in drug trafficking and illegal gambling, making the area a hub of criminal activity. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. DPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, praised DSP City Irfan Akbar Khan, SHO Gaddai Irfan Mustafa, and the security branch team for their efforts. He reaffirmed that the crackdown on drug dealers and criminals will continue to ensure a safer society.

