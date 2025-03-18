Drugs not to be tolerated in prisons: DIG

PESHAWAR - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sahibzada Muhammad Qaiser has said that drugs, ice, corruption, and mismanagement in prisons will not be tolerated under any circumstances. After taking charge as DIG Prisons, he visited various jails and, after listening to the problems of the prisoners, issued orders on the spot. Peshawar Regional DIG Prisons Sahibzada Qaiser visited several jails and reviewed the administrative affairs, facilities, food, and cleanliness provided to the prisoners. Continuing his visits, he made surprise visits to District Jail Charsadda and District Jail Jamrud, listened to the prisoners’ problems, and personally gathered information about the food and other facilities for the prisoners. Along with checking the cleanliness of the jails, he strictly enforced orders regarding drugs and ice, stating that the use of drugs inside the jail would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The DIG then visited the jail kitchen, where he checked the cleanliness and the quality of food prepared for the prisoners. During his visit, he also issued instructions to the jail administration to ensure proper care of the prisoners, maintain daily cleanliness, and provide quality food to inmates. He warned that he would not tolerate any negligence or corruption on part of jail officials during their duty. It may be recalled that DIG Prisons Sahibzada Muhammad Qaiser has started meeting with inmates on a daily basis after beginning his visits to various jails in Peshawar Division.